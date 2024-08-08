Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,873,000 after purchasing an additional 512,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after buying an additional 878,523 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fortive by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,253,000 after buying an additional 1,045,245 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,119,000 after buying an additional 1,999,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fortive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,568,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.21. The company had a trading volume of 258,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,651. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.27.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

