Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

FWRD traded up $4.22 on Thursday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 808,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $706.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Forward Air by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 116,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Forward Air by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2,329.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

