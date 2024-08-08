Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 176.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 862.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 254.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 983,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

