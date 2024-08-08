FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie upped their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Get FOX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 182,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,210. FOX has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FOX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 38.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.