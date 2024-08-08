Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Plans $0.00 Dividend

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Foxtons Group Price Performance

Shares of FXTGY opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Foxtons Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

About Foxtons Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.