Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Plans $0.00 Dividend

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
Foxtons Group Price Performance
Shares of FXTGY opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Foxtons Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.
About Foxtons Group
