FREYR Battery (FREY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

FREYR Battery Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of FREY stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.76. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

