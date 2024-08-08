Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 252.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

