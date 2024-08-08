FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.47. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $36.23.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 24.16%.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,266,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,266,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $66,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,332.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $752,756. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 77.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 76,932 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth $1,856,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

