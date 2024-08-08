G. Thomas Jr. Tranter Acquires 500 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) Director G. Thomas Jr. Tranter bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,256. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

CHMG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $210.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.07). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Chemung Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemung Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 369.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.