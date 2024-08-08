Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Buys £245,705.28 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Tongue acquired 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of £101.28 ($129.43) per share, for a total transaction of £245,705.28 ($314,000.36).

Games Workshop Group Trading Up 1.5 %

LON:GAW opened at £100.90 ($128.95) on Thursday. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 8,860 ($113.23) and a 1 year high of £116.70 ($149.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of £3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,408.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of £102.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,936.89.

Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.28) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,023.87%.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

