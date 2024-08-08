Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading 9.2% Higher

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.41. 715,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,040,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Gannett Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $646.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $639.84 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gannett

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,292,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,994,000 after buying an additional 703,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,462,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after buying an additional 100,837 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Gannett by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 557,079 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 781,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gannett by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 40,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

