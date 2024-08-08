Gearbox Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.07 Million (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $684,845.94 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,477,455,824.864926 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00654347 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $677,677.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

