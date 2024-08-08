Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.21

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $42.11, with a volume of 278690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.