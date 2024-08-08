Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the shipping company on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Genco Shipping & Trading has increased its dividend by an average of 59.3% per year over the last three years. Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 74.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.

Shares of GNK stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.41. 795,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,140. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.42 million, a P/E ratio of 290.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 1,400 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $32,004.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,904.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

