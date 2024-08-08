General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in General Electric by 24,042.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Electric by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,123,000 after purchasing an additional 318,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE stock traded up $3.48 on Thursday, reaching $165.61. 3,841,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.51. The company has a market capitalization of $181.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

