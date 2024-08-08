General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in General Mills by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.04. 2,440,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,400. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.80.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

