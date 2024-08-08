Genius Sports’ (GENI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s previous close.

GENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.27.

Genius Sports Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE GENI opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $3,244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

