GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.47 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

Shares of GCT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 217,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. GigaCloud Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $10,199,874.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,863,370.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,779 shares of company stock valued at $35,025,347. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

