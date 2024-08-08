GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.340-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $733.0 million-$737.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.6 million. GitLab also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.34 – $0.37 EPS.

GitLab Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93. GitLab has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLB. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,867.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,109 shares in the company, valued at $12,758,527.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,275 shares of company stock worth $6,848,847 over the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

