Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 97.71%. The company had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. 54,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,183. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

