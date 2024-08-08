Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.04.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.06. 3,671,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.69. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.