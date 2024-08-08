Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded at Clarkson Capital

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Clarkson Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 58,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $945.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.07 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 2,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

