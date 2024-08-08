GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. GLOBALFOUNDRIES updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.280-0.380 EPS.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of GFS stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 317,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,366. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

