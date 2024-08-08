Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Globalstar worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,234,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,654,000 after buying an additional 1,494,552 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in Globalstar by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 10,835,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,923 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,949,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globalstar by 1,551.7% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,027,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,646,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 213,489 shares during the period. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSAT stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,937. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. Analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Monroe III purchased 4,510,855 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $4,781,506.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,708,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

