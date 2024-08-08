Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.19. 704,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,879,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

