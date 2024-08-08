Globe Life Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Globe Life has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Globe Life has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Globe Life to earn $13.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.31. The company had a trading volume of 776,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $687,880. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GL

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.