Globe Life Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.
Globe Life has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Globe Life has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Globe Life to earn $13.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.
Globe Life Price Performance
Shares of GL stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.31. The company had a trading volume of 776,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $687,880. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GL
Globe Life Company Profile
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Globe Life
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.