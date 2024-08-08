Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $79.00 at Truist Financial

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GMED. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globus Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of GMED traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, reaching $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,975. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 115.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 254.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

