Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GMED. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,975. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Globus Medical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,932 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,873,000 after buying an additional 141,492 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

