Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.850-8.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.37-1.43 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.8 %

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.35. The company had a trading volume of 143,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,958. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $107.99 and a 1 year high of $157.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.84 and a 200 day moving average of $137.73.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

