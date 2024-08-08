Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.430-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $238.0 million-$240.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.0 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.850-8.040 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.35. 143,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $107.99 and a 12 month high of $157.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.73.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.