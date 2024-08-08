Grand Canyon Education’s (LOPE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.35. 125,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,898. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $107.99 and a 52-week high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

