Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Great-West Lifeco traded as high as C$21.25 and last traded at C$40.23, with a volume of 267702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.52.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.56.

In related news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total value of C$42,065.52. 70.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 37.37 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 63.25%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

