Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPRE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.78.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Green Plains

Green Plains Price Performance

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $933.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $618.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $1,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,266,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 167,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 71,099 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.