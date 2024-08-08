Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. 554,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $923.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.70 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,320 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 167,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 71,099 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

