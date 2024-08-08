Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Shares Down 10%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 146,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 135,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$18.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.20 million. Greenlane Renewables had a negative return on equity of 75.09% and a negative net margin of 51.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.0004 EPS for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. Its systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.