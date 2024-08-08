GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.11

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 22392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.15). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 46.71% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. The company had revenue of C$6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.24 million. On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.0647549 EPS for the current year.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.