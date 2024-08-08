Grin Price Down 22.1% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $132,567.50 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,532.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.80 or 0.00562384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00100884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.57 or 0.00264685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00032406 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00037102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00072924 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

