Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRTS. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Gritstone bio Price Performance

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 232.42% and a negative net margin of 926.13%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 4,598.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 541,377 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 96,763 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth about $2,650,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

