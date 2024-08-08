Grok Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.99 Million (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Grok token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grok has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Grok has a total market cap of $30.99 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grok alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Grok Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,446,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official website is www.grokcoin.meme. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,450,430 with 6,320,723,099 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00459752 USD and is down -7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $6,921,779.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.