Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 3,354 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53,526 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,728,000 after acquiring an additional 77,152 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,880,000 after acquiring an additional 120,616 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,988,000 after acquiring an additional 282,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,009,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,879,000 after acquiring an additional 32,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE stock traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.51. The company had a trading volume of 804,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,775. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $243.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

