Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.49 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.39.

DPZ traded up $9.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $437.31. 155,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,717. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $330.05 and a one year high of $542.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $484.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

