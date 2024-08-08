Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173,308 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.30.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.04. 478,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,266. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

