Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.02. The stock had a trading volume of 128,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,104. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.26 and a 12 month high of $224.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -470.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

