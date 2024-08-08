Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $657,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,743 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,585,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $42,370,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,928,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,627.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after buying an additional 1,348,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $22,937,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 2,505,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,133. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

