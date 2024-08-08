Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $657,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,743 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,585,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $42,370,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,928,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,627.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after buying an additional 1,348,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $22,937,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on CLF
Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 2,505,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,133. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cleveland-Cliffs
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.