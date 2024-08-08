Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $957,000 Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,845. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $38.53. 410,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.68.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

