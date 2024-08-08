Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 97 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

Boeing Stock Up 2.3 %

BA traded up $3.82 on Thursday, hitting $167.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,149,210. The company has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

