Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Okta by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Okta by 160.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,393. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,256 shares of company stock worth $34,154,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

