Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 15,541 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,541 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 23.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.91. 838,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,257. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

