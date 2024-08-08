Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 195 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance during the first quarter worth $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total transaction of $1,471,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Reliance Price Performance
Shares of Reliance stock traded up $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $285.29. The stock had a trading volume of 58,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,663. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.37.
Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.06 EPS for the current year.
Reliance Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.
Reliance Company Profile
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.