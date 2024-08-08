Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 400 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,593,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,039,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,213,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,291,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of RVTY stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.20. The company had a trading volume of 132,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,829. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $128.15.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RVTY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RVTY

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.